UAE: Paid public holiday announced for private sector on occasion of Prophet's birthday

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 6:28 PM

The UAE has announced the official public holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the private sector.

Private sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off, translating into a three-day weekend, similar to that of the public sector.

This would be the last long weekend of the year, as National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

Residents have enjoyed multiple long weekends in 2023, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

