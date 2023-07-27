UAE President's brother passes away: Sheikh Hamdan, prominent Emiratis mourn death of Sheikh Saeed

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 8:14 AM

Prayers started pouring in as the UAE woke up to the news of a leader's death on Thursday. The President's brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away after suffering from a health problem.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate's Executive Council, was among the first to post a prayer together with a black-and-white photo of Sheikh Saeed.

Top Emirati diplomat Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, paid tribute to Sheikh Saeed, describing him as a man "who devoted his life to serving his country and its leadership".

"Sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to the honorable Al Nahyan family, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, who devoted his life to serving his country and its leadership."

The Arabic hashtag for 'Saeed bin Zayed' and other related keywords like 'Abu Dhabi ruler' (as he was the representative of the emirate's ruler) were on the trending charts of X, with thousands of tweets pouring in this morning.

Hassan Sajwani, a UAE influencer, with over 200,000 followers, expressed his sympathies:

Born in 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010, and held a number of positions in the government. He had also served in the office of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

