UAE leaders wishes residents a 'blessed' Christmas on festive occasion

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

The UAE's President, Sheikh Mohamed, wished residents as well as those across the globe a blessed Christmas on the festive occasion.

Taking to X, the Ruler said: "I wish a blessed Christmas to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world."

"May the spirit of this season bring harmony, prosperity, and goodwill to you and your loved ones."

Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent across his wishes.

"Congratulations to all those celebrating Christmas.. Happy New Year to you all.. May the world be in peace and harmony.. May everyone be in goodness and prosperity."