UAE President welcomes Georgian PM; agreement signed to boost bilateral relations

Photos: Wam

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on January 27 welcomed Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, who is on a working visit to the country.

The meeting, held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, focused on strengthening ties between the two nations across key sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment in development projects in Georgia. The MoU was signed by Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and Georgian officials Levan Davitashvili and Tornike Rijvadze, with other dignitaries from both countries in attendance.

During their discussions, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes for the continued prosperity of Georgia and its people. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, with an emphasis on enhancing peace, security, and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to building strong partnerships, particularly in areas that contribute to mutual development. He highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which came into effect in 2024, as a significant step forward in their economic collaboration.

"We are committed to achieving the objectives of this agreement for the benefit of both nations," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and expressed Georgia’s eagerness to deepen its cooperation with the UAE to drive sustainable economic growth.