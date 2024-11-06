UAE President visits injured Yemeni official in Abu Dhabi hospital

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited a member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on Wednesday, who is currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The country's Ruler checked on Tariq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Yemeni council member expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's visit and reassurance about his health, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him continued health and happiness.