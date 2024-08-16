E-Paper

UAE President visits Afghanistan Prime Minister receiving treatment in hospital

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to inquire about his health while he receives treatment in a hospital in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed, praising the UAE's historical role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people through development projects and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

