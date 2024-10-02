Look: UAE President, Dubai Ruler meet, discuss ways to advance nation's growth

Photos: WAM

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:41 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 8:44 PM

The President and Vice President met at Al Marmoom in Dubai, where they discussed a number of topics related to the UAE’s ongoing progress.

Different ways to advance the aspirations of the nation and its people for further growth and prosperity were discussed in the meeting on October 2 by President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The two leaders highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people and promoting development in sectors that contribute to the welfare of society.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.