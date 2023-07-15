UAE President tweets in Hindi, welcomes Indian PM Modi

His official duties over the past few days has seen Sheikh Mohammed touring 5 locations in 3 days
The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he arrives in the UAE on an official visit.
Taking to Twitter the UAE leader said, "I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abu Dhabi today."
Sharing some images from the day, he added: "We discussed the ongoing progress of our bilateral ties, our shared interest in promoting sustainable global growth, and ways to further boost collaboration between our countries and our people."
Making the same tweet in three languages, Mohamed bin Zayed said in Hindi:
During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that both countries will start trade settlement in local currencies.
Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
The agreements aimed at facilitating seamless cross border transactions and payments, and fostering greater economic cooperation between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
