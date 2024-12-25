UAE President, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss developments in Syria

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, discussed enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye in various fields in reflection of the strategic relations that unite the two countries.

Hakan Fidan conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to Erdogan and his wishes for Türkiye to experience continued growth and development.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed developments in the Middle East, stressing the need to intensify efforts to prevent the expansion of regional conflict, which threatens security and stability, and pursue a clear path to peace that ensures stability and security for all.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the latest developments in Syria, underscoring both countries' firm stance towards Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as their joint support for the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and development.