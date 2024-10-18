UAE President to visit Russia on October 21 for 16th Brics summit

Photo: AP file - Putin and Sheikh Mohamed visit an exhibition on the sideline of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will head to Russia on an official visit starting October 21, Wam said on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations and will attend the 16th Brics summit scheduled in Kazan from October 22 to October 24.

The Brics group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.