UAE President to go on state visit to Kuwait on November 10

President Sheikh Mohamed will commence a state visit to the State of Kuwait on Sunday, November 10.

During the visit, the President will meet with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to discuss the long-standing fraternal ties between their two countries.

The discussions will focus on various areas of cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors, as well as other key areas that support their shared vision of achieving growth and prosperity for their peoples and fostering peace and stability in the region.