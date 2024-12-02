UAE President thanks expats, citizens in heartfelt hand-written note on National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a heartfelt hand-written message to the country's expats and citizens on Monday to commemorate National Day.

In a message on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: "To the people of the UAE, on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we take pride in the UAE and its people, both citizens and residents."

Last month, the committee organising the country's National Day celebrations announced that the official name for the occasion is now called 'Eid Al Etihad'.

"Thank you for your determination. Thank you for your efforts. Thank you for all that you do for this nation," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in the note.

Photo: Sheikh Mohamed/X