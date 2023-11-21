Guterres will speak on his experience during COP28 in Dubai next week
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reiterated the UAE’s call for the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip, unimpeded humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire, and urged the international community to do all in its power to bring an end to the conflict and ease the suffering of those affected.
His Highness’s comments came on the occasion of a virtual summit today of the five BRICS countries along with those nations recently invited to join, which include the UAE. The ‘BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East situation in Gaza’ was convened by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as current Chair of the BRICS partnership.
In a statement issued at the summit, the President highlighted the increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza and stressed the need to ensure the safe, secure, prompt, and regular delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need. His Highness called for an urgent end to hostilities, warning that allowing the fighting to continue will result in further casualties and an increased risk of the conflict spilling over to threaten regional stability.
The Ruler noted that the only way to address the crisis is to revive the peace process and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-State solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The UAE President called on the BRICS members and other nations to seek to create an environment of enduring peace in the Middle East, and to pursue all efforts to ensure that dialogue and peaceful coexistence become a path to stability in the region.
ALSO READ:
Guterres will speak on his experience during COP28 in Dubai next week
Market analysts expect global demand for recycled aluminium to grow from some 27 million tonnes per year in 2022 to 57 million tonnes in 2040
The world's largest free fun run — which is open to people of all ages and abilities — will kick off with a Dubai Police supercar parade
Driving recklessly, without regard for safety and responsibility, in the desert and wild spaces will incur severe penalties
The super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products
The children were hopeful of a better future in Abu Dhabi, yet the kids were fearful that they would never see their families again
The community event, which will be held in Dubai, is open to Filipinos aged 18 years old and above
More than 50 passengers, including medical volunteers and cabin crew, touched down at Al Arish at 5.45pm local time (7.45pm UAE time)