UAE President receives Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed today received Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, both leaders addressed a range of matters concerning the nation and its citizens, which remain key priorities in the leadership’s vision for the future.

These topics are integral to the UAE’s development strategy, driving the country’s ongoing progress and the consolidation of its achievements.

