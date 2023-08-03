UAE President receives invitation to visit Iran

The invitation was delivered by Reza Amiri, Ambassador of Iran to the Emirates

By WAM Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 9:30 AM

Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, received a letter of invitation for UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to visit Iran.

The invitation was delivered during Almarar's meeting on Wednesday, with Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

In June, Sheikh Mohamed met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. The President and Amir-Abdollahian discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation. They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and also discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.

The UAE and Iran signed an air transport services agreement, which aims to organise air transportation between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities.

