UAE President receives Foreign Minister of Kuwait

President Sheikh Mohamed today received Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait for a meeting.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

In response, the UAE President requested to pass on his greetings to the Emir, wishing him continued health and happiness and wishing further development and growth for Kuwait and its people.

The meeting discussed the close and historic ties between the two countries, exploring ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various areas aimed at meeting their peoples' aspirations for development and prosperity.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of supporting all initiatives that strengthen Gulf cooperation, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region and the world, with the aim of advancing the shared interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their peoples, and contributing to the enhancement of regional security and stability.

The UAE President and the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, discussing a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of senior officials.