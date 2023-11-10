The Ministry reminded the public that legitimate authorities do not use text messages to prompt customers for data updates
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday discussed the ongoing crisis in Gaza — stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire.
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two Arab leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to de-escalate tensions in Gaza Strip.
Protecting civilians should be a top priority, they agreed, and a ceasefire must be achieved without delay to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians caught in the war.
The Qatari Emir underlined the critical necessity of working to halt the spread of violence to prevent further humanitarian crises in the region and establish a clear political horizon towards securing a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.
Besides the discussion on the Gaza crisis, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad explored bilateral ties and ways to boost cooperation. They also reviewed ways to enhance joint Gulf action in a manner that serves the interests of the people in GCC states.
In the same meeting, Sheikh Mohammed conferred the Order of the Union upon Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan, in appreciation of his efforts to enhance UAE-Qatar relations.
The President also hosted a dinner banquet in honour of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his delegation. A number of high-ranking officials from both countries were present at the gathering.
