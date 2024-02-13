UAE President posts message in Hindi, welcomes Indian PM Modi

The popular leader will address thousands of expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today evening
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing a message in Hindi.
Taking to X, Sheikh Mohamed said: "Today I met with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed ways to advance bilateral ties across diverse fields such as economy, investment, trade, energy, and technology. The UAE and India are united by our shared keenness to develop the bilateral strategic partnership to achieve further progress and build a better future for our people."
The UAE leader posted similar messages in Arabic as well as Hindi.
See the Hindi post below:
Modi is on a two-day official visit to the UAE where the two countries inked several bilateral agreements.
It also included the interlinking of instant payment platforms.
A new domestic payment card called Jaywan, built on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack, was launched in the UAE.
Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace.
On Wednesday, Modi will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai where he will deliver a keynote address. India is the guest of honour along with Turkey and Qatar.
The same evening, Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Middle East's first traditional Hindu sandstone temple, in Abu Dhabi.
