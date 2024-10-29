UAE President pardons football players convicted for brawling during match

The UAE President pardoned the three football players who had been convicted for brawling during a match on October 20 in Abu Dhabi.

The decision to pardon the convicted was based on the fraternal relations that unite UAE and Egypt.

The convicted players from the Egyptian Zamalek Club had been sentenced to a month in jail and were fined Dh200,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Tuesday, the defendants were found guilty of assaulting public security personnel during a match and inciting riots in the Egyptian Super Cup semi-final against Pyramids club.

Arabic media reports have said that Nabil Emad Dongha, Mustafa Shalaby, and football director Abdel Wahed El Sayed were summoned to a police station for questioning on Monday, October 21.