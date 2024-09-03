UAE President pardons convicted Bangladeshis involved in recent riots

During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion
The UAE President has ordered a pardon for the Bangladeshi nationals involved in last month’s protests and disturbances across several emirates. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has also ordered authorities to drop the sentences of those convicted and arrange for their deportation from the country.
After President's directives, Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued an order to halt the implementation of the sentences and commence deportation procedures.
The Attorney General also called on all residents of the UAE to respect the country’s laws, stressing that the right to express opinions is protected by the state and its legal framework. He highlighted that the state provides lawful means for expressing views, ensuring this right does not turn into actions that could harm the interests of the nation and its people.
On July 22, three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving prison terms over riots and protests in the Emirates.
The three were given life for calling demonstrations and inciting riots in UAE to put pressure on their government during recent unrest over job reservation in Bangladesh. The court had also sentenced 53 others to 10 years and one defendant to 11 years for entering the country illegally and participating in the 'gathering'.
Post the arrest and conviction of the 57 individuals, Bangladeshi missions in the UAE had urged their compatriots to respect local laws and not engage in prohibited activities, which could result in the cancellation of their visas, jail time, fines, and a ban on entering the UAE.
During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion
