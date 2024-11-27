UAE President orders release of 2,269 prisoners ahead of 53rd National Day

The Ruler pledged to pay the fines imposed on these inmates according to their sentences
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners on Wednesday.
The release of these inmates from penal and correctional institutions comes on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day.
This initiative aims to give released inmates a chance to start a new life, achieve stability and bring joy to their families and alleviate their suffering.
Yesterday, the UAE issued a new Federal Decree-Law regarding the regulation of penal and corrective institutions in the country. The decree aims at reinforcing the institutions' role in empowering prisoners to integrate into society while ensuring their rights.
