UAE President orders launch of 'Gallant Knight 3' operation to support Palestinian people in Gaza

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sunday, ordered the joint operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to begin the humanitarian operation 'The Gallant Knight 3' to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the Ministry of Defence to cooperate and coordinate comprehensively with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE to provide support and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The President directed that the door to volunteering be opened to doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 9,770 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted last month.
The ministry said at least 4,800 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel that Israeli officials say killed over 1,400, most of them civilians.
The UAE President had previously ordered the Joint Operations Command to launch the “Gallant Knight 2” operation to assist the people of Syria and Turkey during the devastating earthquake.
Inputs from WAM
