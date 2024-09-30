UAE President offers condolences to Nepal President over flood victims

Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal over the victims of floods caused by heavy rains that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Some 100,000 Lebanese and Syrian nationals have now fled to Syria from Lebanon
The two-lane bridge can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour
Prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to rates in September
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time
The leader stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education
May Hamdi started her career in 1984 at the Abu Dhabi Indian School where she easily integrated despite her Arab lineage
Earlier, Pakistanis were urged to meet all tourist visa requirements and also not to scout for jobs in the UAE when on tourist visa
The Emirates has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act