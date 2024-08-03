UAE President offers condolences to Libyan PM over death of his son

ICP will undertake all necessary measures, including waiving overstay fines and legal consequences
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, over the death of his son, Abdulrahman.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences, during a phone call, to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant him mercy, forgiveness, and acceptance and to bestow patience and solace upon his family.
In response, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh expressed his appreciation for the sincere sentiment shown by the UAE President towards the deceased and his family in their time of grief.
