UAE President offers condolences to Kuwait Emir on passing of Sheikh Jaber Mubara

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs also offered similar condolences

By Wam

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:09 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent two similar cables of condolences to Sheikh Meshal.


