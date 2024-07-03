E-Paper

UAE President offers condolences to India PM over stampede deaths

Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent messages of sympathies

By WAM

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:19 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede during a religious celebration in which more than 120 people were killed. He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, too, sent two similar cables of condolences to PM Modi offering their condolences for the deaths.

The stampede took place on Tuesday when a massive crowd of 250,000 devotees of a religious leader had gathered for a prayer meeting in a village in Hathras in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.


