UAE President offers condolences to India PM over stampede deaths

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:19 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of condolences to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede during a religious celebration in which more than 120 people were killed. He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, too, sent two similar cables of condolences to PM Modi offering their condolences for the deaths.