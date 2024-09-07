UAE President offers condolences on passing of Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili's mother

Photo: WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday offered his condolences on the passing of the late Heera Khalifa Khamis Al Khaili, the mother of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. Sheikh Mohamed extended his sympathies during a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain.

The UAE President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God grants her peace, mercy, and a place in His eternal paradise. He also prayed for her family to be blessed with strength and patience during this difficult time.

On Friday, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, offered his condolences.