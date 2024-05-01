UAE President mourns passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
President Sheikh Mohamed has mourned Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today.
"[Sheikh Tahnoun] dedicated his life in loyal service to our nation and its people, continuing the vision of our Founding Father," the President said in a post on X.
He also described him as "a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed".
"We pray that God bestows His mercy on Sheikh Tahnoun and blesses us with patience and solace at this time," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.
The Presidential Court issued the following obituary:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of seven days starting from today, Wednesday, May 1.
In recent years, Sheikh Tahnoun could often be seen accompanying the UAE President at various events across the country.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also offered condolences to the President, the Al Nahyan family and the people of UAE. In a statement on X, Sheikh Mohammed remembered Sheikh Tahnoun's achievements, and his "years of giving."
The Court of the Ruler of Sharjah also conveyed condolences to the UAE President.
Sheikh Tahnoun was previously chairman of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and deputy chairman of Executive Council of Abu Dhabi. Below, he is pictured with the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed.
In 2018, the Dubai-Al Ain road was renamed after Sheikh Tahnoun. Below, he is pictured with the current Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
ALSO READ:
Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Leaver’s breakfast, special assembly, signing T-shirts; all plans are now altered for senior students
During and after the unprecedented rains and flooding on April 16, many went above and beyond to help the country recover
Authorities said the decision has been taken keeping the safety of the public in mind
Divided into at least three separate areas, the park will be a first-of-its-kind protected area in the emirate
Dubai Police said that the emirate is expected to witness weather fluctuations during the coming hours
Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation also advised to refrain from sailing unless absolutely necessary
Earlier, UAE had announced distance learning for all government schools