UAE President mourns his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from a health problem, passed away today. The Presidential Court announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of three days, starting today, Thursday, July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.
On Saturday, July 22, the Presidential Court said that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed was suffering from a health problem. In a statement, the Court said, "Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health problem. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him quick recovery."
Born in 1965 in Al Ain, was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. He was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Department of Planning in Abu Dhabi. He was also a representative of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
A former member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council (ADCED), Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed had also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority (Abu Dhabi).
