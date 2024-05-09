E-Paper

UAE President mourns death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed

The Presidential Office expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy

By Wam

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 9:29 AM

Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 9:40 AM

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, the office of President Sheikh Mohamed announced.

The Presidential Office expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy.


More to follow

