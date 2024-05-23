UAE President mourns death of Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili

Photo: Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport website

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 2:18 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 2:33 PM

Prominent Emirati Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili passed away today, May 23, the office of President Sheikh Mohamed announced.

Al Khaili was known as a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Presidential Office expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Early this month, another close companion of Sheikh Zayed — Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan — also passed away.

Al Khaili was born in the 1920s. After serving as military escort of the Founding Father, he rose through the ranks until he became a lieutenant general. Honoured as one of the UAE's visionaries, he was given the Abu Dhabi Award in 2005.