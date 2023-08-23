UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi's punitive, correctional establishments

Effective as of January 1, 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in the Capital

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 2:31 PM

Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM

In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law regarding punitive and correctional establishments in Abu Dhabi.

The law shall transfer the responsibility of managing punitive and correctional establishments, as well as juvenile facilities in Abu Dhabi, from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Effective as of January 1, 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE