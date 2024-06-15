E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Haj 2024: UAE President inquires about wellbeing of pilgrims

During the call with the Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, the President praised efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the facilities it provides

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 7:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:44 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed inquired about the conditions and wellbeing of UAE pilgrims during their performance of the Haj rituals in the holy sites.

The President followed up on this matter during a phone call with Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office.


During the call, the President praised efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the facilities it provides to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease, peace of mind, and safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Dr Al Darei said that the President had inquired about the conditions of the pilgrims and the services provided by the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office to facilitate the performance of these rituals.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the pilgrims and wished them success in completing their rituals, asking God to protect them and grant acceptance of their Haj and acts of worship. He also congratulated them on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, praying that it brings good health and happiness to all.

In turn, the Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office expressed his appreciation for the special attention that the President dedicates to the welfare of UAE pilgrims, his commitment to ensuring the quality of services provided to them, and the efficiency of procedures to guarantee the ease of performing these rituals. He commended the leadership's dedication to following up on citizens both at home and abroad.

ALSO READ:



More news from UAE