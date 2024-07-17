UAE President hosts official reception ceremony to welcome Indonesian President

The country expressed its strong condemnation of criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence
President Sheikh Mohamed today received Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a state visit to the UAE.
An official reception ceremony was held for the Indonesian President upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Widodo to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the Indonesian and UAE national anthems.
The ceremony also featured performances by Emirati folk groups, a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force Al Fursan aerobatics team, trailing smoke in the colours of the Indonesian flag.
Among those present to welcome President Widodo were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Abdulla AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, along with other royals and a number of senior officials.
Accompanying the Indonesian President are Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments; Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing; Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprise; Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; along with several Indonesian officials.
