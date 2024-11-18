UAE President hails 'enduring partnership', wishes Sultan Haitham on Omani National Day

Photo: WAM File

President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to extend wishes on the occasion of Omani National Day.

He expressed sincere congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, whom he referred to as "my brother", and the people of Oman.

The President hailed the "enduring partnership and aspirations for development" that the two countries share. He also stated that the UAE looks forward to continuing to work together to foster progress and prosperity for the two nations and the broader region.

On the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also shared his wishes.

The Dubai Ruler said: "We pray to God Almighty to perpetuate their glory and honour, and to perpetuate brotherhood and love for us and for them."