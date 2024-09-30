UAE President declares February 28 as Emirati Day for Education

If the airways company does not co-operate, the passenger may consider filing a complaint with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
February 28 will be celebrated as the Emirati Day for Education, President Sheikh Mohamed announced in a post on X.
On this day in 1982, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, "marking a historic step" in the country's journey of development and growth, the President added.
He stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education, and recognise their essential role in UAE's progress.
UAE University was established in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed, making it the oldest university in the UAE and a flagship academic institution for the nation.
The leaders of UAE constantly strive to develop education in the country, and strengthen its progress at a global level. Recently, the launch of Dubai National University with an initial Dh4.5-billion investment was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The goal would be for the new university to "be among the top 50 young universities over the next decade," Sheikh Mohammed said.
