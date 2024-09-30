UAE President declares February 28 as Emirati Day for Education

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:09 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:42 AM

February 28 will be celebrated as the Emirati Day for Education, President Sheikh Mohamed announced in a post on X.

On this day in 1982, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, "marking a historic step" in the country's journey of development and growth, the President added.

He stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education, and recognise their essential role in UAE's progress.

UAE University was established in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed, making it the oldest university in the UAE and a flagship academic institution for the nation.