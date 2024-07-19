UAE President congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on recent appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence

The authority offered its 'warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased' lieutenant
President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on July 19, on his recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
This came during their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Mohamed wished Sheikh Hamdan success in serving his people and country, as well as fostering its progress.
The meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, covered several issues concerning national affairs and the wellbeing of UAE citizens.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions.
He also committed to preserving national achievements, enhancing the nation's stature, and continuing the country's developmental journey with the aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the people and creating a more prosperous future for generations to come.
