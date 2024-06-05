UAE leaders congratulate Modi on re-election in India

Unlike the other meteor showers that peak after nightfall, the Arietids reaches its maximum intensity during the daytime
President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to congratulate 'friend' Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election.
The ruler wished him success in "leading India to further progress and growth."
He also looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration, and highlighted the strategic partnership between UAE and India.
The President also tweeted in Hindi, and re-iterated "advancing shared developmental goals" of the two nations.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also took to X to congratulate Modi. He expressed his trust in Modi's leadership, and hoped for continued economic progress in India.
The leader also talked about further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
