UAE leaders congratulate Modi on re-election in India

File Photo

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 7:20 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:28 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed took to X to congratulate 'friend' Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election.

The ruler wished him success in "leading India to further progress and growth."

He also looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration, and highlighted the strategic partnership between UAE and India.

The President also tweeted in Hindi, and re-iterated "advancing shared developmental goals" of the two nations.