UAE President confers Order of Zayed upon King of Jordan

By Wam Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 9:06 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred upon King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan the Order of Zayed, the highest decoration bestowed by the UAE upon heads of states, royalty, and presidents.

This prestigious accolade recognises King Abdullah's dedicated efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted ties of cooperation between the two nations, as well as his substantial contributions to the growth of these relations at every level.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah II conveyed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed, expressing immense pride in being honoured with an order carrying the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a figure revered worldwide for his humanitarian efforts. Sheikh Zayed's enduring legacy, characterised by relationships grounded in partnership and respect, has been instrumental in strengthening ties with Arab nations and fostering friendship with countries around the world.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that conferring the Order of Zayed upon King Abdullah II reflects his enduring respect, personal admiration, and high esteem, highlighting appreciation for the Jordanian King's outstanding efforts to bolster ties and advance cooperation across diverse areas.

