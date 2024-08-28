UAE President, Bangladesh interim leader Yunus discuss bilateral relations

The special occasion is marked every year on August 28
President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
The President expressed his hope that Muhammad Yunus' leadership would bring prosperity to his country and people. Sheikh Mohamed also underscored his eagerness to collaborate in the coming period to advance the interests of both nations and fulfill the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Muhammad Yunus thanked the UAE President for his kind sentiments. He expressed his hope for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, building on their strong and enduring relationship for mutual benefit.
The special occasion is marked every year on August 28
The two women believe that the country provided the support and opportunities to help them make strides in their workplace
Most users were facing issues with logging onto the social media site
Proposed projects include malls, residential buildings, shops and mosques
Net Zero doesn’t mean eliminating all emissions; it’s about reducing them as much as possible and offsetting remaining emissions through actions such as reforestation
The concept is similar to renting out designer handbags, which are symbols of status, carried by celebrities
Known for their adventurous spirits and generous hearts, they always chose to trek behind their groups to assist those who may be struggling
The 90-day fully paid maternity leave applies to some private sector employees who will give birth from September 1