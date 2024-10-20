UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit

File Photo

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Moscow on October 20 on an official visit to the Russian Federation.

The UAE Ruler was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport, where the national anthems of the UAE and Russia were played and a guard of honour lined up in his honour.

The delegation accompanying the UAE President during the visit includes: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; and Mohammed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.