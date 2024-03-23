UAE President arrives in Cairo for start of Egypt visit

Photo: File

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 8:16 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo on Saturday on a visit to Egypt. Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

El-Sisi warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation to Egypt. The two leaders exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan and engaged in discussions reflecting the deep and longstanding relations between the two countries and their people.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed on the visit is a delegation comprising Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance — Abu Dhabi and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

