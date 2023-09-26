UAE President appoints Sheikh Khalifa as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court

The sale topper was plate AA30, which sold for Dh4.5 million
The UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has appointed Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "The UAE President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court."
