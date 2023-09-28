UAE President announces new department replacing multiple govt entities

He was on his way to his farm when contact was lost
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.
The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities.
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity.
ALSO READ:
He was on his way to his farm when contact was lost
The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased the awareness and use of telemedicine and teleconsultations
The plant is right next to the Mediterranean Sea, minutes away from the Rafah border, and around 10 minutes away from Gaza
The female patient was grappling with a 'critical condition' at an advanced stage of cancer
The Ruler was accompanied at the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi by several other sheikhs
According to Nasa, the Quadrantids are considered to be “one of the best” annual meteor showers
Some schools even noted a drop in attendance due to costly air tickets
The group has been religiously buying Big Ticket coupons on a monthly basis