UAE President announces 2024 as Year of Sustainability, extends 2023 theme

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM

UAE President has announced 2024 as the Year of Sustainability today, extending 2023's theme into the new year.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the announcement today on National Environment Day.

Taking to X, the leader said: "On this occasion, we affirm that protecting the environment and preserving resources is a basic priority within the UAE’s established sustainability approach, and a collective responsibility for all members of society."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We renew our determination to continue working with various countries of the world to confront the risks facing the environment and to build on the historic UAE agreement resulting from the COP28 conference for a better future for humanity," he added.

ALSO READ: