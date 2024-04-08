UAE: President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approve Dh2.18 billion housing benefits

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:09 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 7:10 PM

Abu Dhabi announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion supporting 1,502 citizens across the emirate on Monday.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has approved the first disbursement of the first housing and benefits package in 2024.

The housing benefits package includes housing loans, ready-built houses and residential land grants, totaling more than Dh2.082 billion in value and aiding 1,407 citizens.

Additionally, senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens have been exempted from housing loan payments, amounting to more than Dh98 million. This exemption has directly benefited 95 citizens in the emirate.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "The distribution of this year's first housing benefits package highlights our wise leadership's continued dedication to meeting the needs of our citizens and addressing their housing demands. This initiative strives to improve the welfare of our citizens and their families, promote stability, and nurture familial and social cohesion within the emirate, all while advancing its comprehensive development.

"We express our sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their directives to disburse the housing benefits package. This further reiterates our unwavering commitment to enhancing the housing sector for citizens in the emirate, in line with the vision of our leadership and their aspirations to enhance the quality of life for the people of our nation."

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "The directives to distribute the new housing benefits package exemplify the priority of our leaders, showcasing their steadfast dedication to the wellbeing of Emirati citizens which is paramount focus on the national agenda."

He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains dedicated to continually improving its programmes and services to provide housing for all citizens in Abu Dhabi, while also advancing the housing sector in alignment with the directives and vision of the leadership.

The distribution of this year's first housing benefits package coincides with the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, reflecting the leadership's dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of Emirati families. This initiative seeks to provide adequate housing that meets their needs, enhances their welfare, and supports their stability and overall quality of life, thereby nurturing the continuous holistic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority reaches more than Dh149 billion.

