UAE: Pre-marital genetic testing to be mandatory for all citizens from early January 2025

Genetic testing for all citizens intending to get married across the UAE will be a part of the mandatory premarital screening programme from January 2025.

While premarital medical examination was mandatory for couples, both citizens and expats, ahead of marriage, genetic testing was optional.

This initiative follows a decision from the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the UAE government's annual meetings.

Earlier, a top official had told Khaleej Times that genetic testing detects over 570 genetic mutations that can cause hereditary diseases such as cardiomyopathy, genetic epilepsy, spinal muscular atrophy, hearing loss, cystic fibrosis, and "other severe and chronic diseases that are difficult to treat".