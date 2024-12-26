UAE: Pre-marital genetic testing results to be declared in just 2 weeks

Results of genetic testing will become an integral part of the premarital screening program starting January 2025 and will be declared in 14 days, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced.

According to EHS, these screenings will be added to the routine marriage investigations and will be considered a mandatory part. “If there are common genetic mutations detected in the couple, a medical consultation will be arranged with a team of geneticists and family physicians to provide appropriate advice and assist the couple in making informed decisions regarding marriage and childbirth,” said EHS.

This genetic testing for premarital couples is part of the efforts of EHS to strengthen preventive measures and support the ‘Emirati Genome Programme’, which aims to reduce the transmission of genetic diseases and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

Dr Essam Al Zarooni, acting executive director of the Medical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, said that this decision is a groundbreaking advancement in preventive healthcare in the UAE. He highlighted that these screenings significantly reduce the risk of congenital disorders in future generations, promote informed family planning, and help limit the spread of genetic diseases.

“This initiative is closely aligned with the ‘The National Genome Strategy’, as it will contribute to building a comprehensive genetic database for UAE nationals, which will support scientific research and guide future strategies to ensure early medical intervention and consequently enhance public health outcomes for Emiratis,” said Dr Al Zarooni.

The genetic testing list includes 570 genes that cover over 840 medical conditions and is designed to detect genetic mutations that individuals may carry asymptomatically. It also assesses the risk of having children with genetic disorders. The testing process involves analysing genetic material from blood samples collected from both individuals planning to marry.

Genetic screening and pre-marriage counselling services will be available at 22 health centres at Al Muhaisnah and Al Awir centres in Dubai, as well as the centres of Al Khalidiyeh, Al Riqa, Wasit, Aldhaid, Al Madam, Dibba Al Hisn, KhorFakkan, Kalba, and the Family Health Promotion Centre in Sharjah. In Ajman, the services will be offered at the Al Madina, Al Mushairif, Al Manama, and Muzairah centres, while in Umm Al Quwain, they will be available at the Al Khazan and Falaj Al Mualla centres. In Ras Al Khaimah, services will be provided at the Ras Al Khaimah and Julphar centres, and in Fujairah, at the Alfaseel Family Health Promotion Centre, as well as the Qidfa and Dhadna centres. Service requests can be made through the smart app of EHS, or by contacting the number 8008877.