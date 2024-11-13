UAE: Posting an ad online? Ensure it doesn't break the rules, authority warns

The UAE Media Council said it follows up on advertising content that is broadcasted on various digital platforms
UAE's media council warned advertising account holders against posting violating content online, the authority announced on Wednesday.
The UAE Media Council said it follows up on advertising content that is broadcasted on various digital platforms and media outlets.
It further said it takes necessary measures against any content that violates media content standards approved in the country.
The authority called on advertising account holders to adhere to the rules and conditions of advertisements through social media.
