UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Popular food preservative may be banned soon

Dr Amna Al Dahak has stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 2:27 PM

Hydrogenated oil — a type of fat that food manufacturers use to keep foods fresher for longer — may soon be banned in the UAE, based on a hearing at the Federal National Council (FNC).

During a session of the FNC, Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed the possibility of a ban on hydrogenated oils in the country's food industry.


She emphasised on the health risks associated with these oils and stated that the National Committee for Food Safety has partially approved the ban already.

The ministry will provide a grace period for food establishments across the nation to comply with certain standard specifications before the ban takes effect. It will also monitor the implementation of the ban through relevant authorities.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE